Failure to wear masks to attract penalty in Perambalur, Nagapattinam

Face masks have been made compulsory for all residents in Perambalur district and Nagapattinam municipal limits.

Perambalur Collector V. Santha has warned of legal action under the Public Health Act against violators, while Nagapattinam Municipality has announced a penalty of ₹100.

Various steps have been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in Perambalur district. The emphasis is on maintaining hand hygiene, personal distancing and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of infection through respiratory droplets, Ms. Santha said in a statement.

Face masks have been made compulsory for all those venturing out of their homes and violators will be prosecuted and penalised under the Public Health Act.

Also, only one person will be allowed to ride on a two-wheeler and violations will attract penalty. Similarly, people gathering unnecessarily in public places will also face legal action, she warned.

Nagapattinam Municipality, in a press release, has warned a fine of ₹100 for failure to don face masks. Though all positive patients in the district have been discharged after recovery, face masks are mandatory to check the spread of the virus.

It has warned residents against resorting to illegal tapping of drinking water using motor pumpsets and having illegal underground drainage connections without paying deposit to the civic body.

