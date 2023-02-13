Faeces in water tank issue: Vengaivayal residents seek fair probe by CB-CID

February 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A group of Adi Dravidars of Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district have urged the State government to ensure a fair investigation to identify the real culprits who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank in their village in December last.

The petition, signed by a section of Dalits of the village and addressed to the Chief Minister, alleged that the Crime Branch CID officers probing the case were pressuring those called for inquiry to confess that one among them had committed the crime.

The petitioners alleged that the officers were harassing some of the Dalit residents of the village under the pretext of inquiry, causing mental agony to them.

The petition, which was submitted to the district administration on Monday during the public grievance redressal day meeting at the Collectorate, called for the Chief Minister’s intervention to ensure a fair probe and legal action.