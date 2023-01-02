Faeces in tank: CPI demands arrest of those behind the offence

January 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Communist Party of India (CPI) cadres staged a demonstration at Cauvery Nagar near Vellanur in Pudukottai district on Monday demanding the arrest of ‘anti-social elements’ who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank that was supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidar families of Vengaivayal village. The demonstration which lasted for over an hour was led by CPI district secretary Sengodan. The party’s former MLA V. Sivapunniyam, CPI’s Thiruthuraipoondi MLA Marimuthu and others participated in the demonstration. The demonstrators said that it was a matter of concern that the police were yet to arrest those behind the offence several days after faeces were found floating in the overhead water tank. Construction of a new water tank as assured to the Adi Dravidar families of the village should start immediately, they demanded.