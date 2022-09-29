Faculty facing sexual harassment charge transferred

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Jayakumar, Associate Professor, Department of English, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, against whom students had levelled sexual harassment allegation, has been transferred to the Government Arts College, Krishnagiri.

Last month, a four-member committee, after conducting enquiries with UG and PG students about the faculty, established the veracity of the complaints and sent a report to the Chief Minister's Special Cell.

Subsequently, a three-member committee led by the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education and consisting of a senior official of Social Welfare Department and a representative of a non-government organisation as members, visited the campus and conducted an enquiry with the students and the faculty.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Jayakumar was issued the transfer order on Thursday by the Director of Collegiate Education, official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app