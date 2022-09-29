Tiruchirapalli

Faculty facing sexual harassment charge transferred

T. Jayakumar, Associate Professor, Department of English, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, against whom students had levelled sexual harassment allegation, has been transferred to the Government Arts College, Krishnagiri.

Last month, a four-member committee, after conducting enquiries with UG and PG students about the faculty, established the veracity of the complaints and sent a report to the Chief Minister's Special Cell.

Subsequently, a three-member committee led by the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education and consisting of a senior official of Social Welfare Department and a representative of a non-government organisation as members, visited the campus and conducted an enquiry with the students and the faculty.

Prof. Jayakumar was issued the transfer order on Thursday by the Director of Collegiate Education, official sources said.


