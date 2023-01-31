Faculty Development Programme gets under way

January 31, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

A faculty development programme under Naan Mudhalvan scheme that seeks to transform students into job-ready youth by the time they secure degrees began at Bharathidasan University on Monday.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar initiated the training programme conducted under the auspices of Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform, a massive industry-relevant skill-enhancement initiative executed by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The initiative initially covered students of engineering colleges and was subsequently extended to those in humanities and science streams. Envisaging identification of inherent talents of students and scaling up their skills in their areas of interest, the initiative seeks to cover 12 lakh students in over 2,000 institutions through more than 300 courses.

The faculty development programme at Bharathidasan University covers 450 teachers drawn from affiliated colleges across eight jurisdictional districts, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has partnered with fifty-plus entities and has engaged over 200 mentors for effective implementation of the initiative to equip students’ skills in emerging areas.

The top five surging business skills in 2023, analysed by Udemy 2023 Workplace Learning Trends, have been listed in the order of customer experience ma nagement, non-verbal communication, salesforce software, digital strategy and Industry 4.0.

The five surging technical skills are data bricks, system design interview, behaviour-driven development, 5G and Microsoft power platform. The top five learning skills constitute consciousness, job search, test of English for international communication, Korean language, and English conversation.