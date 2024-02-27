GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Factories asked to observe National Safety Week

February 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) has instructed manufacturing units in the districts of Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur to raise awareness of National Safety Day and Week (March 4 to March 10) on this year’s theme ‘Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Excellence.’

On March 4, factories in Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur will be required to organise activities for members of the public such as debating forums, dramas and speech competitions highlighting this year’s theme, said an official statement.

R. Vimala, Joint Director, DISH, Tiruchi, said, “This year’s theme is geared towards resolving environmental challenges caused by climate change and global warming. The manufacturing sector has to learn how to develop sustainable and eco-friendly systems. It must reduce dependence on carbon dioxide-generating fossil fuels and instead switch over to renewable energy sources. The younger generation has to be taught about nature conservation.”

The official urged industrialists to ensure a safe working environment for their employees by following norms.

