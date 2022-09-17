Fact-finding team seeks fair and free probe into the murder of activist

ADVERTISEMENT

A fact-finding team on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the investigation into the recent murder of activist R. Jaganathan of Kalipalayam in Karur district, who was run over by a truck belonging to a stone quarry for exposing its illegal functioning.

P. Abdul Samad, Manapparai MLA and general secretary, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi; Balamurugan of People’s Watch; and R.R. Srinivasan of Poovulagin Nanbargal were among the team members that visited the scene of crime and met the family of Jaganathan. They also visited various stone quarries in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Samad said Jaganathan was attacked twice before being being run over by a truck. Despite the tremendous pressure, he continued to expose the illegal functioning of quarries. The investigation should be conducted in a free and fair manner and the accused persons should get the maximum punishment, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Samad underscored the need for transparency in the operation of stone quarries. None of the quarries in the district had put up boards displaying the details of their licences, their period of validity and the extent of area of mining. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene and preserve the natural resources.