‘Fact-checking must in this age of information explosion’

The significance of fact-checking was highlighted at a two-day workshop on cybersecurity, online verification and fact-checking organised by the Department of Media and Communication of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in collaboration with Google News Initiative.

Inaugurating the workshop on the CUTN campus on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor A.P. Dash underlined the significance of fact-checking and online verification in this era of information explosion and increase in cyber crimes. He stressed how fake news and misinformation caused panic among people, especially during times of potential epidemic.

Presenting a talk on ‘Cyber crime: issues and challenges’ in the first session, the Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Prateep V Phillip, discussed in detail various types of cybercrimes targeted at individual and global levels, and the challenges in solving them and precautionary measures to be taken.

Too much, too little

He encouraged the students to pledge an unflinching commitment to truth and explained how `too much information’ and ‘too little insight’ acted as a catalyst in the transmission of fake news and cyber attacks.

His presentation was followed by the vice-president, Microland, Syed Muhammed A, who highlighted the loopholes in the believably ‘safe’ digital platforms in his talk on ‘Cybersecurity: threats, challenges and preventive measures.’ He explained how easily private information could be accessed and used against the users.

Cyber crimes

Speaking on the topic ‘Cyberlaw: legal measures and enforcement,’ the Assistant Professor, Tamil Nadu National Law University, Mahindra Prabu. M, educated the students on various cybercrimes, the laws governing them, and the remedial procedures. On the second day, a hands-on experience on tools and techniques for fact-checking and online verification was provided to the participants where they were explained about the various aspects of fake news and how to verify the authenticity of images and videos available on the Internet through Google tools.