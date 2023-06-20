Facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS mobile app enabled

June 20, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

Passengers can now book unreserved tickets, platform and season tickets at halt stations over Southern Railway using the UTS on mobile application. The feature of selecting the halt station as the source station in the UTS on mobile application has been introduced from June 15.

Halt stations were not enabled in UTS on mobile application, previously. However, responding to the frequent demand from the general public the feature of selecting the halt station as source station in UTS on mobile application has been introduced.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility of rail passengers staying near halt stations. With the introduction of this service, rail users can now effortlessly book unreserved, platform and season tickets through the application.

A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Monday appealed to the passengers to extensively use paperless ticket booking through UTS mobile app for unreserved, platform and season tickets. Out of the 151 stations in Tiruchi Division, 94 are block stations and 57 are halt stations.