Facilities aimed at helping rail passengers coming up at Tiruchi junction’s second entry side

May 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A host of facilities is to come up at the Kallukuzhi second entry side of the Tiruchi Railway Junction for the benefit of the travelling passengers. Civil works are currently under way at the Kallukuzhi second entry side of Tiruchi Junction - a major station in the Southern Railway zone and in the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The facilities are being created aimed at overall development of the station at a cost of around ₹ 4.1 crore, said railway officials. A new station building with a booking office, provision of a dedicated parking lot, provision of an escalator and a lift are the new facilities that are to come up at the second entry side of the station which witnesses brisk movement of passengers especially during peak hours.

The divisional railway authorities are also planning to create a separate provision at the second entry side for buses to enter and exit similar to the one prevailing at the additional entry located close to the main entrance of the station.

Railway sources said construction works were underway for the creation of new facilities at the second entry side aimed at decongesting the main entrance besides helping travellers especially those coming from the eastern side of the station where various works under the station redevelopment project have been carried out earlier.

The sources said it would take a few more months for the works taken up for the creation of new facilities at the Kallukuzhi second entry side to get completed.