Facilitating online application

26 August 2020 08:05 IST

Several hundreds of candidates from rural parts of the district for UG programmes in the four government arts and science colleges in the district have derived optimal utility of the District Facilitation Centre to apply for courses online, according to principals.

The number of students who have applied online by themselves with devices is less compared to the assistance of coordinators at the District Facilitation Centre to candidates to create their own email ids for the purpose of admission.

The DFC in Tiruchi functioned at Periyar E.V.R. Government Arts College for facilitating admissions to three other government arts colleges in the district at Thuvakudi, Musiri and Lalgudi.

For the first time, the students aspiring for admission in government arts colleges could exercise the leverage to choose the colleges and courses of their choice by applying online.

The principals are understood to have received instructions from the Directorate of Collegiate Education to fill seats through counselling on August 28 and 29. Admissions will be carried out for special category students on the first day and general category students on second day.

“We are in the process of reaching out to students through phone calls, text messages and emails, to inform them about the status of their applications,” A. Megala, Principal of Government Arts College, Tiruverumbur, said.

A total number of 9,70 seats are to be filled for the various UG programmes in the college. Teachers are reaching out to students before embarking on the counselling process to make sure that they have not taken admission in other colleges. The rank lists are being prepared accordingly, Ms. Mekala said.

Marks obtained by the students in the subject component out of total 400 marks under Part III in Higher Secondary examination is the basis for preparing the rank list.

The colleges are required to intimate students about provisional selection one week in advance. The selection can be cancelled only if the candidate fails to turn up on the date of counselling.