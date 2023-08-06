Facelifting of waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai town begins

August 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai town may get a facelift soon as the district administration has expedited measures to rejuvenate and modernise neglected tanks under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT) scheme and complete the works before the upcoming monsoon season.

Residents and environmental activists had expressed concern over the sorry state of affairs of waterbodies in Mayiladuthurai town that were neglected without proper maintenance and became dumping sites of municipal solid waste. The expanse of many such tanks reduced over time because of unchecked encroachments.

Accordingly, the district administration proposed to take up 12 tanks under the KNMT scheme. The Angalamman pond opposite to the combined court complex abutting Kamarajar Road, the Mamarathumedai tank next to Mayiladuthurai - Kumbakonam Highway, and the Senthangudi tank are among those in which the modernisation works have commenced.

Official sources said the project includes desilting the tanks and their inlet and outlet channels to ensure the free flow of water from the nearby streams and strengthening bunds, creating walking tracks around the tanks, installing lights, and planting native tree species.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi recently inspected the rejuvenation works of Ayyankulam near Mayuranathar East Street in Ward 23 at ₹ 94 lakh and Akkannankulam in Ward 36 at ₹ 90 lakh under the scheme. He also directed the officials to ensure the quality of materials being used to facelift the tanks and expedite works to complete them ahead of the upcoming North East Monsoon season to facilitate the storage of rainwater in these tanks.

The district administration has also been working with a not-for-profit organisation experienced in rejuvenating lakes at Chandrapadi village near Sembanarkoil. Rejuvenation of the 1.97-hectare tank at Chandrapadi, which was abandoned and invaded with Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam), is crucial for groundwater recharge as many villages near the coastal areas have been affected by seawater intrusion.

