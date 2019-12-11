Facelift for Tiruchi roads

In a move to develop the roads in the city, which were badly damaged in the recent rain, Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders for relaying them.

A sum of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for the project under the Tamil Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF).

The project will be implemented in two packages.

Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that tenders had y been floated for two packages. Besides roads that were relaid more than five years ago, several others damaged during the recent rain would be relaid.

Roads in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Akila Nagar, AIBEA Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Erikarai Road, Kalaivanar Road, Elango Road, Avvaiyar Road, Bharathiyar Road in Golden Rock, Anna Nagar link road in Thennur, Kodappur Road, Vadivel Nagar and Old Post Officer Road were among the roads to be developed under the scheme, he listed out.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that roads to a length of 14.3 km would be developed. Work order for relaying the roads would be given shortly. Relaying would start immediately after the end of the rainy season.