Face Recognition Software launched

TIRUCHI

07 October 2021 22:21 IST

The Face Recognition Software (FRS) for use by city police personnel to aid in investigation was launched here on Wednesday. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan explained the software features and the ways it could help police personnel during investigation, at a meeting held with the officers at the City Police Office here.

Separate sessions were held for the police officers and men here on Wednesday and Thursday about the software and how it would help compare photos of suspects with photos uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS). The software could be used by the police personnel at the police stations equipped with computers and internet facilities.

The software would help in establishing the identity of the accused, missing persons, suspects and unidentified bodies by matching the photos with the data uploaded in the CCTNS, a police press release said.