Eye hospital opens in Tiruchi

January 03, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, inaugurated MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals in Tiruchi on Wednesday, as part of the cluster being developed by the private healthcare provider in Tamil Nadu under its ‘Project Velicham’ as per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State government .

The new facility is MaxiVision’s third in the central districts, along with hospitals in Thanjavur and Perambalur. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and G.S.K. Velu, promoter-chairman; A. Ganesan, director; V.S. Sudheer, Group CEO and Shibu Varkey, regional medical director, MaxiVision.

The hospital will offer robotic laser cataract surgery, treatment for diabetic retinal eye diseases, LASIK and CLEAR lenticular procedures, among other therapies.

