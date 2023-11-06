ADVERTISEMENT

Eye hospital opened in Perambalur under Project Velicham

November 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Briefly

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated a super speciality facility under the Maxivision group of hospitals in Perambalur on Monday, the second such facility (after Thanjavur) launched by the private healthcare provider after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government in September under Project Velicham. The hospital is equipped with a team of four full-time super speciality doctors specialising in ophthalmology, providing a comprehensive range of eyecare services. M. Prabakaran, MLA; G.S.K. Velu, Maxivision promoter and chairman; V.S. Sudheer, group CEO; and Shibu Varkey, regional medical director, were present.

