Eye donation awareness rally, exhibition held at govt. hospital

The Department of Ophthalmology of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital along with The District Blindness Control Society organised a rally to create awareness of eye donation.

Flagged off by Collector S. Sivarasu, the rally started at MGMGH premises and reached the starting point again via Puthur Road and around MGR statue. Arishiya Begum, Dean-in charge, MGMGH, who took part in the rally along with 300 students, said the hospital had conducted 70 transplants so far.

The Collector also inaugurated a three-day exhibition on eye donation at MGMGH for public awareness.

“The exhibition, with models and diagrams of the eye and its parts, will be open for the next three days at the GH. The students will provide any clarification that patients or visitors might seek,” Dr. Begum said.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. R. Vijayabharathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, MGMGH, said that when a cornea was donated, it would give vision to two persons.

The Eye Bank at MGMGH received at least 120 donations a year, Dr. Viayabharathi said. “The eye bank at the MGMGH is fully equipped to receive donations and conduct transplants. People should donate the eyes of their family members in the event of their death so that the cornea, instead of getting buried, would give vision to others.”