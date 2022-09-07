Extra-curricular activities in government schools delivering desired results

Heads of government schools say integration of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, for strengthening student-teacher bond, is delivering results along desired lines.

Going by the experience in the last two months, there is a marked difference in the behaviour of students in the classroom, according to a senior headmaster of a school in a rural pocket in Thuraiyur block.

Heads of schools are apparently exercising the leverage provided to them by the Education Department to utilise two periods every week for co-curricular activities.

Teachers have been appointed as supervisors for each of the co-curricular activities. Formation of literary forum, consumer club, NCC and NSS are being accorded a thrust, said another school head.

According to teachers performing supervisory roles, the activities conform well to the areas of emphasis of the National Education Policy 2020.

According to a senior official of the School Education Department, the teachers did require training for gaining insights into the extra-curricular activities, and that there was likelihood for in-service trainings in these aspects in future.

"Initially, the teachers were not at ease. But, there are indications that the teachers are making the most of the content available in YouTube, to perform their assigned tasks," the official said.

On their part, school heads are happy with the progress of the initiative. In particular, the experiment has worked very well in making students behave well in classrooms and to respect teachers on own volition. Buoyed by the results, the school heads are understood to have sounded the School Education Department about the higher degree of advantages that would accrue from assigning academic credits for the extra-curricular activities.