‘Extra-constitutional power centres’ interfering with day-to-day running of T.N. govt.: Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday alleged that “extra-constitutional power centres” had been interfering in the day-to-day administration of the State government.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the executive meeting of the youth wing of the BJP, he claimed that besides Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, there were additional power centres in the State. Some of them were from within his family and some were from outside. They were taking decisions on various issues, which were supposed to be taken only by constitutionally elected persons. This would lead to an unsavoury situation in the State.

Mr. Annamalai said corruption had come to occupy the centre stage during the 16-month DMK rule. It had already become a talking point among the common masses. The scams and corruptions would boomerang after three years.

To a question on the reported move of inducting DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin into the Cabinet, Mr. Annamalai said it was a prerogative of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The BJP had always maintained that the DMK was fostering family rule. If Mr. Stalin’s son was made a Minister, it would prove the BJP’s point.

Online gambling

On charges levelled by the DMK against Governor R.N. Ravi for the delay in giving assent to the Bill against online gambling and meeting representatives of online gaming industry, Mr. Annamalai said the BJP was firm on its stand that online gambling should be banned. He added that he had clearly articulated the party’s stand on banning online gambling as it had the potential to ruin the lives of youth.

On allegations that Governors of non-BJP ruled southern States have been interfering in the administration of the governments, Mr. Annamalai said that the ruling dispensations in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala had been violating the constitutional powers for political gains and corrupt practices.

The Governors were well within the ambit of their powers in questioning some of the misdeeds in their respective States, he added.