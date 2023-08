August 24, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the Thanjavur- Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16866) scheduled to leave Thanjavur at 9.55 p.m. on August 27 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach. The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9.45 a.m. on August 25, 26 and 27 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach. The extra coaches will be attached to clear the extra rush of passengers, a Southern Railway press release said.