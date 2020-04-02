Extortion case booked against two scribes

The Pudukottai Town Police has registered a case against two journalists, including one working for a popular Tamil daily, in Pudukottai for allegedly trying to extort money from the Designated

Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority, Pudukottai.

The case was booked on March 31 against Kodiyarasan – reporter of a Tamil daily working in Pudukottai and Saravanan of an online Tamil news magazine based on a complaint preferred by R. Ramesh Babu- the Designated Officer.

In the complaint, Dr. Ramesh Babu claimed that a wrong news against him with a view to defaming his reputation was carried by Saravanan in the online magazine last month. Mr. Ramesh Babu further stated that Saravanan’s friend Kodiyarasan had contacted him claiming that more news against the Designated Officer would be published unless he paid ₹20,000 to both of them. Mr. Babu said he had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police along with the audio recording of the telephonic conversations he had with them.

Police sources said a case under IPC section 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) had been registered against Saravanan and Kodiyarasan by the Pudukottai Town Police.