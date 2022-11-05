Extent of crop damage in Mayiladuthurai district being assessed

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Department is assessing the extent of crop damage in Mayiladuthurai district which received heavy rains since the start of this month.

Sirkazhi recorded 22 cm of rain during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and farmers in the taluk bore the brunt as breaches in drainages were reported at a few places. Inundation of paddy fields was reported in many parts of the taluk. However, with the rain easing on Saturday, farmers heaved a sigh of relief.

Initially it was estimated that about 14,000 acres of standing samba paddy crop, 10 to 35 days old in most places, were inundated. But the stagnant water has started draining on Saturday following the letup in rain and the exact extent of the crop damage would be known only after enumeration, an Agriculture Department official said.

The official said young crops of just about 10 days may not survive waterlogging for more than two to three days. Slightly older crops could be revived with effective management.