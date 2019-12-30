Extension of train welcomed

The Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association on Monday welcomed the extension of special fare special train between Rameswaram and Hyderabad up to March 01.

In a press release, association advisor A. Giri pointed out that the operation of the service (07685/07686), which began on August 23, was about to be wounded up by December 27. South Central Railway (SCR), however, had extended the service till March 1, 2020, in view of commuter patronage on the main line section.

The association urged SCR to convert the service into a permanent twice-weekly service or operate Tiruchi-Hyderabad weekly special fare special service (07609/07610) via. Virudhachalam through the main line section.