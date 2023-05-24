Extension of services of Hubballi-Thanjavur and Bengaluru-Velankanni weekly specials

May 24, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

South Western Railway has notified the extension of services of Hubballi - Thanjavur - Hubbali and KSR Bengaluru - Velankanni - KSR Bengaluru weekly special trains.

The service of Hubballi – Thanjavur weekly special (Train No. 07325), which leaves Hubballi Junction at 8.25 p.m. on Mondays and arrives Thanjavur at 2.15 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run on June 5, 12, 19 and 26. The service Thanjavur - Hubballi weekly special (Train No. 07326), which leaves Thanjavur at 7.40 p.m. on Tuesdays and reaches Hubballi at 12.30 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run on June 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The service of KSR Bengaluru – Velankanni weekly special fare special (Train No. 06547), which leaves KSR Bengaluru at 7.50 a.m. on Saturdays and reaches Velankanni at 7 p.m. the same day, will be extended to run on June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8.

The service of Velankanni – KSR Bengaluru weekly special fare special (Train No. 06548), which leaves Velankanni at 11.55 p.m. on Saturdays to reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run on June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8.

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the train. Advance reservation for the above specials are open, a Southern Railway press release said.