Extension of service of Ernakulam - Velankanni special trains

March 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the extension of service of the Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special fare special trains. The service of Ernakulam - Velankanni special (Train No. 06035) will be extended to run on April 1 and 8. The train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and reach Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. the next day.

The service of Velankanni - Ernakulam Junction special (Train No. 06036) will be extended to run on April 2 and 9. The train will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. the next day. There is no change in the composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages of the trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said on Tuesday.