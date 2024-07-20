Extension of Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express up to Cuddalore causes dismay among rail users in Tiruchi

While the extension of the Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express train (16231/16232) up to Cuddalore has been largely welcomed by travellers in the delta region, it has caused much consternation among people of Tiruchi as they believe getting accommodation in the only train service to Bengaluru from here would get even tougher for them now.

At present, the Mysuru Express is the only train providing connectivity to Bengaluru from Tiruchi and it runs packed every day. There have been persistent complaints from travellers that they often do not confirmed accommodation in the train and have been asking for an additional service on Tiruchi-Bengaluru section, preferably during the day.

Given the poor rail connectivity between the two cities, a large number of people employed in Bengaluru, students, and businessmen have to largely depend on buses and flights, which too run full on most days.

The recent talk of introduction of a Vande Bharat train between Madurai and Bengaluru via Tiruchi had raised the hopes of the city residents. But it was short-lived as the service did not take off, after a single trial run, apparently due to opposition for operating the train via Tiruchi from the people of Madurai.

“The extension of the existing train till Cuddalore will definitely increase pressure as the demand will go up further. Rail connectivity between the two cities will remain grossly inadequate,” said S. Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu.

Long-pending demand

The council has long been demanding introduction of an additional train to Bengaluru from Tiruchi. “The only train available now was introduced in 1963. The rapid increase in population, the economic growth, spurring travel, and Bengaluru becoming an IT hub have necessitated additional trains,” says the council.

“People of Tiruchi who travel to Bengaluru are finding it difficult to get accommodation in the existing train after it was extended up to Mayiladuthurai more than 15 years ago. There was a demand to restore the train to Tiruchi but as this was not conceded, the people of Tiruchi have been demanding a separate day train in view of the heavy rush,” pointed out C. Balasubramanian, a civic activist.

“At present, only a meagre quota of seats is available for travellers from Tiruchi after allocations to Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruverumbur, Kulithalai, Karur and other stations en route. The situation is set to get worse,” he added ruing the lack of a strong lobby to convincingly present Tiruchi’s case before the Railway Board.

Sources in the Tiruchi Railway Division said already proposals and several representations on the demand had been sent to the higher authorities.