Extension of Erode - Tiruchi passenger train up to Karaikal sought

The Nagapattinam - Nagore - Vailankanni Development Committee has placed a set of railway related demands to the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities to implement them.

A delegation of office bearers of the committee met the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum containing a slew of demands.

One of the demands sought the immediate extension of the Erode- Tiruchi -Erode passenger (Train No. 06611/06612) up to Karaikal via Thanjavur and Nagapattinam. The extension of the train would benefit devotees going to Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar. Further, it would also provide connectivity to various trains to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala at Erode.

The Committee also wanted the extension of the Villupuram - Tiruvarur -Villupuram express up to Karaikal / Velankanni which would provide connectivity to Chendur express and Tirupati express from Mayiladuthurai. Introduction of an express train between Nagapattinam and Tiruchi via Thanjavur using the idle rakes of Train No. 06841 / 06842) and restoration of the old timing of Train No. 06680 passenger to connect the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express at Thanjavur were their other demands. The revised timing has hit passengers especially those bound for Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar, they said.

Extension of the Madurai - Punalur - Madurai express up to Karaikal / Velankanni to provide direct connectivity to Madurai and other places in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, introduction of a new train to connect Palani and Pollachi via Tiruchi from either Velankanni or Karaikal, introduction of intercity express between Karaikal and Salem via Tiruchi and Namakkal, introduction of an overnight express train between Velankanni and Bengaluru City via Namakkal or Cuddalore Port Junction, setting up of a stable line and pit line at Velankanni as it was a terminal station and inclusion of Nagapattinam, Nagore and Velankanni railway stations in the second list of Tiruchi Division to take up station modernisation works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme were among the other demands of the committee.

The committee is an united forum of consumer, rail users, trade, industrial and voluntary organisations in Nagapattinam, Nagore and Velankanni formed to highlight the needs related to railways, transportation, infrastructure and civic issues of these areas.