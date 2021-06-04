‘Extend fishing ban period’

Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai has suggested that the fishing ban period be extended by another two weeks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum submitted to the State government, its general secretary Thajudheen of Mallipattinam said that though the ban period ends by June 15, the fishermen were not in a position to repair and make the vessels ready for fishing in the sea.

They were unable to carry out the repair or maintenance works of the vessels and fishing nets since the spare parts shops remained closed for the past two weeks.

Stating that maintenance and repair works could be taken up only after the lifting of total lockdown, Mr. Thajudeen requested the government to consider extending the ban period by another two weeks.

Further, at the time when the congregation of people in large numbers to be avoided in order to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, he feared that the early morning business activities on the shore for purchasing and sale of sea fish might nullify the efforts so far put in to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the State government must consider the extension of the ban period for another two weeks, he said.