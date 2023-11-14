‘Extend deadline or remit premium for crop insurance’

November 14, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Delta farmers have demanded that the last date for paying their share of the crop insurance premium be extended till November-end. Else the farmers’ contribution to the crop insurance scheme should be remitted by the State government along with its share to ensure insurance cover for samba crop.

In separate representations addressed to the government, G. Srinivasan, a progressive farmer of Ganapathi Agraharam in Thanjavur district, and N.V. Kannan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (affiliated to the CPI-M), Thanjavur, said the continuous holidays in view of Deepavali and Internet connectivity problems at several pockets stood in the way of farmers completing the registration process by uploading the required documents and as well as making the online payment of their share of premium amount.

Citing the bad experience of the delta farmers during kuruvai cultivation, Mr. Srinivasan claimed that they were not able to comprehend what prevented the State government from sticking to its statement that it would take care of the loss, if any, sustained by the farmers in kuruvai cultivation when it had expressed its intention of not to implement the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana scheme for kuruvai this year.

Now with the farmers finding it difficult to meet the deadline of November 15 for applying for crop insurance cover, the State government should ensure that the last date was extended till the month end or should come forward to remit the farmers’ share in the crop insurance premium in addition to its share in the implementation of PMFBY scheme along with the Central government, he added.

