Extend all schemes to students of government-aided schools too, says forum

March 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF), along with the Catholic Educational Association, Tamil Nadu Jesuit School Education Co-ordinators and Church of South India Elementary School Board, has appealed to the State government to extend all government schemes being extended to students of government schools to students of government-aided schools.

Speaking at a conference here on Wednesday, M. Manimegalai, State president, TNPTF. said the government had decided to restrict all its schemes only to government school students while neglecting the students studying in government-aided schools, who also come from underprivileged backgrounds.

The 7.5% reservation given to government school students in admission to medical colleges, should be increased to 10% for government-aided schools. Scholarship for girl students and the breakfast scheme should be extended to students of government-aided schools also, she said.

“Aided schools also impart free education to children from poor and marginalised sections of society, and they should be treated as government schools, and it is the State’s responsibility to extend all schemes to all schools,” Ms. Manimegalai said

S. Mayil, general secretary, of TNPTF, said the 7.5% horizontal reservation was brought in by the AIADMK government based on recommendations of the Justice Kalaiarasan Committee. It had recommended a quota of 10%. Hence, the State should allocate the remaining 2.5% for aided school students.

He said the Department of Education was refusing to give appointment approval for the past six years to teachers working even in approved posts with adequate student strength following the retirement of teachers.

“Most of the government-aided schools in the State are on the verge of closing down since schemes being given to the students of government schools are not given to them. This will only result in a huge number of dropouts and consequently closing down of these schools,” said Rev. Fr. Bosco, secretary, Catholic Educational Association.

Over 300 teachers and educationalists from various government-aided schools across the State took part.