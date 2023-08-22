ADVERTISEMENT

Express train to Tambaram detained at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, after passengers pull alarm chain

August 22, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The chain is believed to have been pulled by a section of passengers, in whose coach the air-conditioning unit was not working; the train resumed its journey after 75 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the railway station at Aranthangi. File

The Sengottai-Tambaram Express was detained at the Aranthangi railway station in Pudukottai district for over an hour, late on Monday, August 21, 2023, after a section of passengers pulled the alarm chain, apparently due to the malfunctioning of air-conditioning unit in an AC coach.

Railway sources said passengers of the M-5 AC coach pulled the alarm chain when the train had just started from the Aranthangi station towards ts detention. Some passengers alighted from the AC coach unable to sit inside due to the heat.

The train suffered detention for about 75 minutes at the station. The problem was temporarily rectified after which the train left, the sources added.

