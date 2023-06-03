Express train hits lorry tyre placed on track near Tiruchi, suffers detention

June 03, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Chennai-bound Kanniyakumari express suffered detention near Tiruchi in the wee hours of Friday after it hit a lorry tyre placed on the railway track.

The Government Railway Police has registered a case and formed special teams to apprehend the accused who had placed the tyre.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Mela Valadi, a few kilometres away from the Tiruchi Junction. Railway Police sources said two lorry tyres were placed and one of the tyres was found lying between the track and another tyre was apparently placed in a standing position.

The express train which had gained speed after leaving Tiruchi Junction hit one of the tyres and came to a halt a few distance away after braking. Power supply was snapped in six coaches of the train as a hose in one of the coaches was cut in the impact, said Railway Police.

Acting on an alert, the Government Railway Police conducted inquiries. They recovered both tyres, one of which was found a few distance away from the spot and in a damaged state. The train suffered detention for about 25 minutes at the spot and left after the problem was solved.

The Government Railway Police, Vriddhachalam has registered a case under section 150 (1) (a) of The Railways Act and launched investigation into the incident. Four teams were probing the case.

During investigation, it came to light that the tyres belonged to a lorry owner whose house was located a few distance away from the track. The sources further said the incident occurred in a remote location adding that the Podhigai express train had passed through the same location about 25 minutes ago without any obstruction.