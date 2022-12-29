ADVERTISEMENT

Exporters urge ministry to set up a textile wet processing park in Karur

December 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Textile manufacturers and exporters of Karur on Thursday urged the Ministry of Textiles to set up a textile wet processing park in Karur.

The demand was raised at the Karur Textile Manufacturer Expansion Association’s interactive session with Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Textiles and Prajakta L. Verma, Joint Secretary, Textiles, New Delhi.

A memorandum submitted to the official that there was a need to establish a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). The park should be set up in the same premises so that many the micro and small industries could come forward to set up their factories in the park. It would help to bring down the cost of wet process for the exporters, manufacturers and also become competitive in the world market.

Similarly, the memorandum said that the Ministry of Textiles should come forward to establish an Integrated Textile Trade Facilitation Centre to market the products of Karur. The Karur cluster had been showing tremendous growth over the years. It had resulted into the demand for skilled workers. Taking into various aspects and challenges of exporters in Karur, the Ministry should meet all the demands of the association so as to achieve ₹25,000 crore sales turn over by 2030.

M. Natchimuthu, P. Gopalakrishnan, and S. Sivakumar, functionaries of the association, spoke.

