Exporters enlightened on facilities available

Exporters were enlightened on ways to do export business in a competitive manner and the facilities available for them at a programme organised here on Friday.

The awareness programme on international trade organised jointly by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Southern region and the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) saw the participation of around 80 exporters from Tiruchi and other districts.

Inaugurating the programme S. Arokiaraj, Additional Commissioner GST, Tiruchi, said the customs authorities and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade would facilitate exporters in their export business and activities.

The meeting also provided information on various facilities available for exporters, funding options available for exports, facilities from various supporting organisations, refund and export credit risk among others.

The Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade, Madurai, N. Vaidyanathan asked the participants to check the Indian Trade Portal to get replies to their queries. H. Rajasekar, Assistant Commissioner, Customs, Tiruchi, spoke about the role of customs and the facilities available for faster clearance of freight.

P. K. Stella Rani, Branch Manager, ECGC, Madurai, spoke on credit risk insurance and related services for exports, while J. Jaikumar, Assistant Director, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, spoke on the services provided by the organisation for export promotion. Anand, Manager, HDFC Ltd, Tiruchi, dwelt on trade finance for exporters and importers and the risk management in the current scenario.