Export-Import Federation formed in Tiruchi, to be registered shortly

Having formed Export-Import Federation, Tiruchi, proprietors of engineering industries who intend to get it registered shortly have raised demands for expediting the project for creation of transhipment port in Thoothukudi and upgrade of cargo movement from Tiruchi airport.

Of the 82 members of the recently-formed EIFT, 22 proprietors are second vendors, and the rest constitute direct exporters.

Sixty proprietors registered their names with the EIFT for export of engineering products at a meeting of Engineering Export Promotion Council conducted by the District Industries Centre here on Monday.

According to industry sources, the new terminal for transhipment at the V.O. Chidambaramar Port in Thoothukudi envisages ramping up handling capacity to the extent of 0.88 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit).

Currently, the containers sent from Thoothukudi to other countries are transported by feeder vessels to Colombo where they are transferred to larger vessels. However, this process delays the reach of the product at the intended destinations by at least four to five days, says N. Kanagasabapathy, a functionary of EIFT. Through establishing the Container Transhipment Hub Port, outflow of precious foreign exchange could be stemmed. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, the Central government intends to develop transshipment hub ports wherever possible. Proximity to international sea route is one of the major advantages of Thoothukudi Port.

"Likewise, there are also strong possbilities for ramping up export of agricultural products at the Tiruchi Airport," Mr. Kanagasabapathi said

Buyer-seller meets will ensure movement of adequate quantities of agricultural products, which would even necessitate operation of exclusive cargo flights, he said.