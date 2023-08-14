Expo on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day held at five railway stations in Tiruchi Division

August 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Photo exhibitions on the horrors of the 1947 partition was organised at Tiruchi Junction, Villupuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur railway stations on Monday on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the sufferings faced by the people of India during Partition and in remembrance of those who had lost their lives during Partition.

The photo exhibition at Tiruchi railway junction was inaugurated by Chellammal, wife of late freedom fighter N. Ramaiah, in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan, branch officers and staff of Tiruchi Division.

Mr. Anbalagan honoured Ms. Chellammal and spoke on the history of freedom struggle with special emphasis on Partition, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.