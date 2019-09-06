Expo on handicrafts

A three-day exhibition-cum-sale showcasing handicrafts from award-winning artistes from across the country, organised by Direct Create, a collaborator of artistes and artisans, and The Aura, a city-based ladies forum, was inaugurated here on Friday.

Over 20 artisans, both national and state award winners, have set up shop at the exhibition, showcasing works ranging from Kota Doria craft from Rajasthan, sandalwood carving from Churu, Rajasthan and Leather Puppetry from Andhra Pradesh.

Vrinda Ramanan, Committee member, The Aura, said ‘Tiruchi Utsav,’ the exhibition, was an introduction to various handicrafts.

Sheela Lunkad, founder, Direct Create, told The Hindu that these efforts were to connect India’s artisan traditions with the global marketplace.

“Direct Create aims to connect the designer, the maker and the buyer.

The exhibition at the Hotel Sangam will be open till Sunday.