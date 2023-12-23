GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expo on building materials begins

December 23, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Build Rock 2023 exhibition under way in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Build Rock 2023 exhibition under way in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A three-day exhibition of building materials and construction equipment organised by the Tiruchi centre of the Builders Association of India began at Kalaignar Arivalayam here on Saturday.

The exhibition, Build Rock 2023, features more than 110 stalls, showcasing various products. Electrical automation, new generation switches and lights, light weight blocks, environment friendly cement products, green house products, home furnishing, furnished kitchenware, modern doors, silver chairs and tables, latest road laying equipment and concrete mixes and other items were display.

A large number of visitors including those intending to build houses, builders, promoters, engineers and architects of Tiruchi and neighbouring towns visited the exhibition.

R.B.S. Mani, Chairman, BAI, Tiruchi chapter, said that several companies and engineering industries had established stalls in the exhibition. It was aimed at demonstrating the latest equipment and construction technologies. The exhibition be open till Monday.

