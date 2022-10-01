Expo on art, building materials opens in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 01, 2022 09:11 IST

A variety of exhibits on display at the exhibition of building and art materials in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A three-day exhibition of building and art materials titled ‘ARCHMAT 2022’ opened in the city at Kalaignar Arivalyam on Friday.

Hosted by Tiruchi centre of Indian Institute of Architects and Archtrust, the expo has 90 stalls spread across two floors, with a wide range of real estate ancillary products such as electrical fittings, paint and hardware. It also includes 10 free stalls for artisans who create handicrafts with wood, cane, terracotta and blown glass for interiors.

“We always promote art with architecture, because our buildings cannot exist without it. This year, we have included a caricature artist, model maker, and wooden toymaker to our list of artisans/ exhibitors,” T. Muthuraman, convenor, ARCHMAT 2022, told The Hindu.

The event also showcases concept drawing sheets of students and architects related to urban planning and redesigning of Tiruchi. “As the city grows exponentially, its infrastructure has to adapt to the changing volume of traffic and population. If the infrastructure is taken care of, Tiruchi will grow in a planned manner. There should be a proper allocation of public spaces, and rather than concentrating all the amenities in one area, they could be randomly distributed in order to allow the movement of people,” said Mr. Muthuraman.

ARCHMAT 2022 is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

