Explosives detection and removal mock exercise held at Thanjavur Junction

The Railway Protection Force, Thanjavur, conducted a mock exercise on Wednesday at the railway junction here on detection and safe removal of explosive materials from the premises.

The exercise commenced with alerting passengers followed by cordoning off the area where the ‘suspected’ material was located and clearing passengers from the area. Subsequently, the material was removed to a remote place for diffusion.

The objective of the exercise was to create awareness among the public on how to react in such situations and extend cooperation to the agencies involved in the removal of ‘suspected’ materials, sources said.