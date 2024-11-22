ADVERTISEMENT

Explosive lobbed at a two-wheeler mechanic’s house in Tiruchi

Published - November 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants lobbed a “low explosive cracker” at the house of a two-wheeler mechanic at Sakthi Nagar in Karumandapam area in Tiruchi in the small hours of Friday.

The Cantonment Police have registered a case on a complaint from mechanic Suresh Kumar. Police sources said Suresh Kumar heard a sound in front of his house and noticed that glass panes of the window had broken and the windscreen of a vehicle was found partially burnt. No one was injured.

He alerted the police control room based on which police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Police termed it a “low explosive cracker.” 

Police examined the footage from surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity, which showed two persons fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

