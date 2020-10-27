Explosion damages houses, triggers tension

An explosion at Keezhanilaikottai village in Tirumayam taluk in Pudukottai district on Monday night damaged a few houses and triggered tension among residents.

The explosion occurred around 9.45 p.m. at a spot near a godown that was once used for stocking country crackers.

Police sources said an explosion at the godown killed four persons in 2017. The licence of the godown was subsequently cancelled. After the blast, the remaining stock was buried at a distance. The latest explosion took place at the spot where the substances were buried. Damage caused to a few houses in the impact triggered tension and anxiety among villagers.

A section of them went to the house of godown owner Vignesh, 28, and allegedly damaged his car parked at the entrance.

K. Pudhupatti Police arrested Vignesh and his brother Vijaykumar, 30. Further investigation was on.