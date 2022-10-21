Explanation would be sought from those indicted by Arumughaswamy Commission, says Law Minister

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said that explanation would be sought from those who had been indicted by the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and action taken thereafter.

Speaking to reporters at Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy denied that the Commission’s report was being used for political purposes. The Commission had been constituted to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of the former Chief Minister and bring out the facts, the Minister said. The probe panel had held that Jayalalithaa’s former aide V.K. Sasikala, her doctor K.S. Sivakumar, IAS officer, and the then Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar were “at fault”.

The Minister said MLAs of alliance partners of the DMK had demanded that a criminal case should be registered. However, the issue would be examined departmentally and action taken thereafter.

Asked whether there was a possibility to register a case against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami consequent to the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report on the Thoothukudi police firing, Mr. Regupathy said it was to be decided by the Home Department.