Experts emphasise the need for soft skills, grassroots experiences to students of IIM, Tiruchi

January 04, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an era of technology, soft skills like empathny and resilience will still make a candidate stand out in a crowded job market, said Charu Sheel Kunwar, executive director and chief human resources officer, Lighthouse Canton, a global investment firm, while addressing students at the 13th foundation day ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management — Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

“In the dynamic landscape of the 21st century, success is measured not just by the knowledge you acquire within these walls, but also the skills you cultivate. Empathy and resilience are pillars of success. Resilience shields you from inevitable challenges that will come your way. Your ability to connect with people and respond with empathy, will set you apart,” Ms. Kunwar said in her address.

Also speaking at the gathering, Anand Kripalu, MD and global CEO, Essel Propack Limited, a global tube-packaging company, stressed the importance of staying energised to ensure a sustainable career. “Careers are not sprints, they are marathons. You need to sustain your energy in a long career, and that energy comes from your workplace, family, friends and the relationships you build,” he said.

Recounting the early days of his career traversing the smaller towns of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kripalu advised students to seek out grassroots experiences in order to learn how an organisation works. “Excellence in your current job is the only thing that determines your next job,” he said.

IIM-T staff who had completed 10 years of service were felicitated during the function. Certificates of appreciation were presented to students who participated in the ‘Make a Difference’ project. Pawan Kumar Singh, IIM-T director, also participated.