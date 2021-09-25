Experts discuss rice technologies at global meet

Diversified aspects of rice science and technologies are being discussed at the two-day ‘Global Rice Conference 2021’ being held at Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur.

The conference jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai, and the IIFPT, Thanjavur, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar on Friday. In his address, Mr. Kumar gave a brief note on solutions arrived at by scientists for issues such as drought, inundation, pest and disease attacks on paddy, and successful adoption of techniques and suggestions by the farmers. He also highlighted the major role played by the University in the introduction of high-yielding paddy varieties since 1960 and the institution’s significant contribution in rice research.

Delivering the special address through online, A. K. Singh, Director, Indian Agriculture Research Institute, commended the efforts made by the scientists to develop herbicide-tolerant rice mutant ‘Robin’ and claimed that the mutant had benefited the farmers in a big way.

Welcoming the participants and delegates, V. Ambethgar, Director of TRRI, expressed confidence that the conference would serve as a platform for formation of a consortia of various research and development institutions, industry and students to share their insights on research outcomes in diversified areas of rice production, processing and value addition.

In his concluding remarks, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT, stressed the need to educate millers about the recent technologies in milling that result in minimisation of loss of grains / agriculture or horticulture produce.