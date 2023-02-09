Experts appreciate positives in Union Budget at a panel discussion hosted by IIM Tiruchi

February 09, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

TIRUCHI: Suggestions for more focus on research and development, strengthen the insurance sector to encourage maximum benefits for the citizens, and bringing in of foreign funds to offset the effect of COVID pandemic were made at a panel discussion on Union Budget at the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi earlier this week.

The event organised by Club Finvest had as panalists Prithviraj Srinivas, Chief Economist - Axis Capital Ltd;

Rani Agrawal, Director - B S R and Company; Sudarshan Bhattacharjee, Principal Economist - Yubi, and Avantika Tomar, partner at EY Parthenon.

P Saravanan, Professor - Finance and Accounting, IIM Tiruchi who was the moderater said the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the overall world economy were factored in during the discussion.

Mr. Prithviraj Srinivas appreciated the government’s

decision to pull back some funds for subsidies and use them for developmental programs like capital expenditure, reasoning out that the pandemic had pushed the economic growth away from its regular trendline. Citing the surge in credit

growth, the pro-growth features in Budget, and the possibility for a hike in interest rates.

Ms. Rani Agrawal, viewed the Budget as well-balanced and growth-oriented from tax perspective. The key takeaway from the current budget would be the initiative of the government to provide an ecosystem for Indian companies to become global by bringing offshore funds and tax exemption. In addition, the government needs to strengthen the Insurance sector to encourage maximum benefits for the citizens against the backdrop of 18 percent levy of GST rate on insurance policies, she said.

Mr. Sudarshan Bhattacharjee highlighted how the budget perfectly balances fiscal consolidation and growth. The government’s efforts in uplifting the situation of the

MSMEs was laudable, he said, and pointed out that for a data-rich country like India, the Research and Development department needed to be focused more to extract maximum advantage.

Ms. Avantika Tomar, partner at EY Parthenon, examined the impact of the budget on education as a sector. She appreciated the concept of Digital Libraries, demand-led skilling, vocational, and teacher training in the budget, saying this would upgrade the teaching and learning standards.