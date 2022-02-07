Expert team studies temple elephant’s health in Mayiladuthurai

BJP, Hindu Munnani members stage protest against exercise

An expert team constituted by the Forest Department to go into alleged ill-treatment and poor maintenance of four temple elephants began its inspection on Monday.

Abayambikai of Mayuranathar Temple at Thiruvavaduthurai in Mayiladuthurai district, Subbu alias Subbulakshmi of Shanmuganathan Temple at Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district, Varalakshmi alias Lakshmi of Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi and Prerona alias Deivanai of Subramanya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram are to be screened by the team.

The expert team led by N.V.K. Ashraf, Wildlife Trust of India, visited Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai on Monday morning. Besides inspecting the health and well-being of the temple elephant, Abayambikai, the team members studied the animal’s behaviour, food distribution, shelter and other aspects with its mahout. They also collected inputs on its upkeep and maintenance.

When they emerged out of the temple, BJP and Hindu Munnani members staged a protest against the inspection exercise. They said an attempt was being made to relocate the temple elephant without valid reasons. Some of them raised questions over composition of the expert team. They also wanted to check if the team members had proper permission from the State government to inspect the temple elephant. They withdrew the protest after ascertaining that permission was granted by the Forest department to inspect the elephant.

The team was expected to inspect Lakshmi, the pachyderm of Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi, on Monday evening, But, it did not take place and the inspection is likely to be carried out on Tuesday.