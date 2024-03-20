Expenditure Observers arrive in Tiruchi

March 20, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Shramdeep Sinha and Mukesh Kumar Bramhane have been appointed as Expenditure Observers for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

While Mr. Sinha will be in-charge of Srirangam, Tiruchi West and Tiruchi East Assembly segments, Mr. Barmhane will take care of Tiruvermbur, Gandharvakottai and Pudukottai Assembly segments.

Complaints with respect to the elections can be lodged with them. Mr. Sinha can be reached at 9363962119 and Mr. Bramhane at 9363985655.

The two observers have arrived in the city and inspected the Election Control Room at the Collector’s Office.

