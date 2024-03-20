GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expenditure Observers arrive in Tiruchi

March 20, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Shramdeep Sinha and Mukesh Kumar Bramhane have been appointed as Expenditure Observers for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

While Mr. Sinha will be in-charge of Srirangam, Tiruchi West and Tiruchi East Assembly segments, Mr. Barmhane will take care of Tiruvermbur, Gandharvakottai and Pudukottai Assembly segments.

Complaints with respect to the elections can be lodged with them. Mr. Sinha can be reached at 9363962119 and Mr. Bramhane at 9363985655.

The two observers have arrived in the city and inspected the Election Control Room at the Collector’s Office.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.